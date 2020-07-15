You may have heard the expression “driving is a privilege not a right.” If you need to renew your driver’s license, you better set aside some time to do it. Now is the time for the Kentucky Transportation Department to reform and streamline the DMV. Online availability must be made a permanent option. Hours of operation need be extended, and there needs to more employees at more locations for longer periods of time. Drivers must be able to renew their licenses without it taking an entire day.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
Stephanie Bach Not sure why they closed all the essential offices like the BMV and Unemployment to begin with!
Jennifer Higdon They have cancelled in person driving tests too. They said they are backlogged by over 3,000 people right now.
Karen Perkins Also can’t renew handicap parking permits. Long lines for at risk people.
Bob Dominguez They need to open all the existing offices and extend operating hours.
Susan Noneya They need to waive late fees and let people do it online.
Lisa Parker Simon We usually go to the Outer Loop branch, because that’s the closest one to us, but that branch is currently closed.
Bobby Zoeller I've ridden by the J-Town branch for the past two weeks. The line winds around the building. It's idiotic. Thanks, Andy!