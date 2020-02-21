Take it, but don't smoke it. Legal marijuana is on its way, but don’t start rummaging through your box of goodies from college just yet. Lawmakers are in the process of passing one of the tightest medical marijuana bills in the country. If signed into law, Kentucky will become the 34th state allowing medical use. This is the model the 16 remaining states will use to base their laws. This proposal allows users to ingest marijuana in the form of a pill, not smoke it.
Congratulations to the Kentucky House of Representatives. Both sides of the aisle worked together and made this vote easily pass the House. Sixty-thousand Kentuckians will benefit from Medical marijuana by allowing their treatments to be opioid free.
This is the furthest a medical marijuana bill has ever gotten in this state. Now, the Senate must vote for this bill. This debate has gone on for too many years, it’s time to settle it for good. This is a health issue for the commonwealth. If the Senate does vote to make this bill law, Governor Beshear must get it on his desk and sign it as soon as possible.
I'm Dale Woods, and that's my Point of View.