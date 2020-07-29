The song says: when you’re alone and life is making you lonely you can always go downtown. Petula Clark failed to consider pandemics and protesters. A few bad apples have trashed the city, broken into businesses and spray-painted everything within reach. COVID-19 has challenged the workforce to ensure employees safety. Physical distancing measures had to be enacted. Businesses have allowed employees to work remotely. Therefore, many people are no longer coming downtown. Louisville must work on solutions to keep companies it has. City officials must reverse the momentum, because if commercial businesses leave, downtown might turn into a ghost town.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"I would say downtown Louisville is finished. Nobody wants to go eat, nobody wants to go to Fourth Street Live, and all that anymore. I'd say it's all done."
"We no longer have a Louisville downtown, and that's a shame."
"A lot of people are never going to go downtown to Fourth Street Live again, or the bridge, for fear."
"Downtown is no longer downtown. It's ruined by all the anarchists, and I refuse to go downtown because it's been destroyed. Wake up, Mayor. Do your job."
"Turn into a ghost town? It's already a ghost town, and it will remain a ghost town."