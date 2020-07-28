The song says: when you’re alone and life is making you lonely you can always go downtown. Petula Clark failed to consider pandemics and protesters. These two ingredients have combined to put a bad taste in some people’s mouths for Louisville. A few bad apples have trashed the city, broken into businesses, and spray-painted everything within reach. Peaceful protesters of the Breonna Taylor case should not be lumped in with the rioters.
COVID-19 has challenged the workforce to ensure employees safety with physical distancing measures. More often than naught, technology has provided the solution. Businesses have allowed and encouraged employees to work remotely. Therefore, many people are no longer coming into the city center. Downtown might never recover.
Cities usually try to figure out how to attract new businesses. Right now, Louisville must work on solutions to keep companies it has. If the protest stopped today and the virus was eliminated, downtown would not simply return to normal. The snowball effect of restaurant and retail business closings has already started. City officials must reverse the momentum. If commercial businesses start to leave, downtown runs the risk of turning into a ghost town.
What’s your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I’m Dale Woods, and that’s my Point of View.