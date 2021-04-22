A recent WDRB report estimated that the equivalent of two downtown office towers were empty and available for lease at the end of last year. And recent estimates say that as much as 15 percent of Louisville's downtown workforce will keep working from home even once pandemic restrictions are lifted.
It’s a major cause for concern. Within a two-minute walk of where I’m standing, there are two AT&T buildings for sale, along with The Courier-Journal's historic building.
The culprits are corporate downsizing, the changing face of the American office, and a pandemic that hastened the whole process. In Louisville, we also have to deal with the perception that our city is unsafe.
The fact is, Louisville isn’t facing any problem that other major cities aren’t facing, but with as many as one in five downtown offices now vacant, our situation is more dire.
The answer lies in further incentivizing business to come to downtown Louisville, but to do that we’ll need help from the state. We also need to get creative about just what it is that is going to drive people to downtown in the future. For that, we need innovative leadership.
I'm Dale Woods, and that's my Point of View.