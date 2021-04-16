Now is a pivotal time for Downtown Louisville. As we see signs of life from pandemic recovery everywhere, many are watching to see if downtown will bounce back.
It’s going to be tough. Here’s one that shouldn’t keep anyone from visiting downtown: Parking. At a time when everyone from city officials to local businesses are trying to attract people back, it’s not a good look to have them pay $8 or more just to park.
We face enough obstacles in bringing downtown Louisville back. The price for parking shouldn’t be one of them.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"This in one thing I have to really agree with you on. This is one of the main reasons why I would never go downtown."
"You really can't blame people for not going downtown to eat a meal, when their parking is going to cost half as much as their meal. Can't blame them at all."
"The price of parking downtown is ridiculous. There should be more free parking."
"Parking charges are not the problem. When you go downtown the bums come up to you because they need money for their drugs or alcohol."
"I'm afraid my car will be stolen and I'll be shot. What's being done to protect the citizens to come to Louisville again?"
"Basic safety 101 is to stay miles away from downtown Louisville."