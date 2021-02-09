I have the utmost respect for teachers. But the idea that JCPS should remain on virtual learning even after teachers get the COVID vaccine, is simply ridiculous. It would be a gross disservice to the children of Louisville and their families, who are struggling with the logistical nightmare of non-traditional instruction.
I hope the rest of the JCPS board doesn't share the extremely over-cautious view of Vice Chairman Chris Kolb. Senator McConnell was right to call out Kolb for his reluctance to return to in-person school.
It would be nice if everyone were able to stay home until the virus disappears. But what happens when you call an ambulance, your house catches fire or you need to go to the grocery? We've asked essential workers to show up, without the vaccine. It surely isn't too much to ask school personnel to show up after getting the shot.
A JCPS parent recently told me her kids will probably learn more in the classroom between now and the end of the school year, than they have during this entire year of NTI. Not to mention, the tremendous developmental benefits of being in school with friends.
JCPS board members must remember who they are working for. It should be the children who are just trying to get an education.
What's your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook.
I'm Dale Woods, and that's my Point of View.