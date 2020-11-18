This latest election cycle really got something stuck in my craw. Why are people still filling out paper ballots for something as important as national elections? Elections must have uniformity and be void of human error. Moving forward, all national elections should happen only in digital form. This can be easily done with the combination of some of the most brilliant computer minds and some of the most complex cyber security systems. Mail in ballots should become a thing of the past. We must never repeat the debacle of taking weeks to know the results of an election. The integrity of our democracy is too important to allow room for disarray.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"You hit the nail on the head. Early voting in person is great...paper should be out."
"The only true election is by paper ballot, in person."
"I think that the digital can be manipulated far more so than the paper could ever be manipulated."
"There must be a paper ballot so that there is a traceable paper trail that can be recounted."
"Even with computer systems there can be glitches, and there can be flaws."
"Mail-in voting should've never been allowed to begin with, because there's too many zombies still voting."