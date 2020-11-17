This latest election cycle really got something stuck in my craw. Why are people still filling out paper ballots for something as important as national elections? Of course, you can’t count 150 million paper ballots in the blink of an eye. Elections must have uniformity. Vote counting must be void of the human error factor. Maybe if there was some kind of machine that could tabulate large numbers of votes.
Fortunately for us, the computer was invented decades ago and the internet wasn’t too far behind. We are lucky enough to live in a country with some of the most brilliant computer minds in the world. We also have some of the most complex cyber security systems available. National elections, and I mean all national elections, should happen in digital form. Results could be known almost immediately after elections have taken place.
We must take snail mail out of the picture. No more mail in ballots of any kind. Elections should continue to allow weeks of early, in person, voting. We can even have overseas voting locations, where needed. Let us not repeat the debacle of taking weeks to count ballots ever again. The integrity of our democracy is too important to allow room for disarray.
I'm Dale Woods, and that's my Point of View.