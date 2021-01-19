Louisville Gas and Electric wants to raise your rates. I know this sounds like it happens every-other year, but this year is different. LG&E should treat it as such. This is one instance where customers don't want life to return to normal. Most people would be ecstatic seeing a couple years where energy rates don't rise. The company is sending the message that it just doesn't care.
The energy supplier isn't simply asking for a cost-of-living increase. It wants to raise the rates on both gas and electric and it plans to hike them considerably. Combined, these increases will average about a ten percent spike in your gas and electric bills. This is at a time when many people are going through financial hardships, up to and including being out of work. Tens of thousands of people are already behind on their LG&E bills. This will only accentuate their problems and cause that number to grow larger.
I know that LG&E is interested in making money, just like most successful businesses. Forcing customers into situations where they can't afford to pay their bills is bad for business. LG&E needs to retract the rate increase proposal until the economy starts to recover. Enough is enough.
What’s your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I’m Dale woods, and that’s my Point of View.