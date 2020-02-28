The presidential debates are a waste of time. You don't get a straight answer out of anyone, nor do they talk substance. Instead set the candidates on stage and ask them all the same questions. Don't let them complain about anyone else. If they do, they get kicked out of the forum. You either convince people to vote for you or you don't. Show me why you will be better for this country instead of finger pointing and attacking the person next to you.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
Lisa Parker Simon I always say that candidates who spend all of their time bashing their opponents, must not have any redeeming qualities of their own to talk about. The only thing I want to hear about from a candidate is why I should vote for THEM, not why I SHOULDN'T vote for their opponent.
Richard Skaggs I had debate in high school and public speaking and debating in college. What you see on TV is not debating; is more like a meeting of Britain's Parliament .
Kit Withall Mills. This should also apply when each final candidate from GOP and DNC is chosen, as well. Both sides should NOT be able to talk over each other AND answer the question. Not run over time allowed, either. Fair is fair.
Frederick Vobbe Agreed, Dale. The recent "debates" mimicked more of a brawl between junior high school girls in the halls, than public discussion and information for voters. It also seems like the moderators are there to make a name for themselves rather than to produce informed dialog to enable public choice.
Tyrone Cobb Debating meets Everyone Gets A Trophy.