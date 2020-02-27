What is the point of all these presidential debates? Tuesday the seven Democratic presidential hopefuls squared off for the 10th time.
The last two debates on NBC and CBS were terribly moderated. Because of that, you don’t get a straight answer out of anyone, nor do they talk substance. No talk about improving the economy or making healthcare more affordable. You can forget about finding a solution for education. There are seven people on stage pointing fingers, and no talk about what they will do as president. Debates might make good TV, but they are bad for politics.
The American public does not trust politicians. It’s hard to judge someone’s answers if they are allowed to dance around the questions. I propose eliminating debates. The word debate implies conflict instead let’s have a conversation. Set the candidates on stage and ask all the same questions. Don’t let them complain about someone else. If they do, they will be kicked out of the forum. This way voters can know where the hopefuls stand. You either convince people to vote for you or you don’t. Show me why you will be better for this country instead of finger pointing and attacking the person next to you.
