One of the saddest aspects of this pandemic has been the prospect of people losing their homes. I’m glad to see $25 billion for eviction prevention in the most recent stimulus bill. This should help renters make their payments. But here’s the thing, landlords have costs. Things like, mortgage payments, taxes, and insurance. Not to mention, water heaters that go bad and roofs that leak. To think landlords can go without rent as long as the pandemic lasts is naïve. State and local officials must get this new federal money out the door as quickly as possible. Lawmakers must eliminate red tape and combine separate eviction assistance programs to get people the relief they need.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"I'm a landlord, myself. They need to release the money a little bit sooner. We have bills, too. We have mortgages. We can't take care of the tenants if we have nothing coming from the tenants..."
"I'm with you one-hundred percent. They need to take care of the landlords, too. When they don't pay us we suffer too."
"They need to give everybody the money that they need to pay their rent, and their mortgage, so they won't be sitting outside."
"Landlords can easily go under as well, if they're not getting the rent payment."
"People can't wait on money much longer. People need their money now."