One of the saddest aspects of this pandemic has been the prospect of people losing their homes. That’s why I’m glad to see $25 billion for eviction prevention in the most recent stimulus bill. This should translate into hundreds of millions of dollars for Kentucky and Indiana to help renters make their payments. For now, the tide of evictions is being held back until February with the extension of the national moratorium.
But here’s the thing, nothing is free. Landlords have costs. Things like, mortgage payments, taxes, and insurance. Not to mention, water heaters that go bad, roofs that leak, and general upkeep on their property. Landlords can’t provide safe and healthy places for people to live absent the cash flow to meet those needs. To think they can go without rent as long as the pandemic lasts is naïve.
That’s why our state and local officials must get this new federal money out the door as quickly as possible. Louisville Metro alone has four separate eviction assistance programs. Let’s eliminate red tape to get people the relief they need. These programs need to be bundled to allow them to function as one entity. If we want landlords to do the right thing, we must acknowledge they also deserve help.
