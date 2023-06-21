Street racing has become a dangerous problem in Louisville. Earlier this month, a young man died in a car crash on Lexington Road, and his mother said he was a victim of street racing. We've had cases where emergency crews couldn't get to where they needed to go because street racers were blocking traffic.
Crowds of people are doing burnouts off river road.
I'm glad LMPD laid down rumble strips near Cox Park to deter that activity. I hope that fines of up to $2,000 and seizing offenders' cars for six months will push the message even more that this behavior won't be tolerated in our community.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"That kind of sounds like a slap on the wrist to me."
"Cars confiscated should not be returned to the owners, but sold with the profits going to city youth programs."
"Yeah, I think them street racers need to lose their driver's license, too."
"No house arrest. I believe they should be put in jail. They are putting people's lives in danger."
"Give these kids a place to go to to do the stuff they enjoy."
"Why not take it out to Ohio Valley and let them do all their street racing out there?"
"Complete and total forfeiture of vehicle. I believe that would curb the street racing tremendously."