If you drive around Louisville, it's hard to miss the tire marks left behind by street racers. Cox Park off River Road has become a hot spot for this dangerous trend, people racing all hours of the night and doing burnouts. This stuff is just ridiculous and causes too many safety issues in our community. There's no place for it. Recently, a young man died in a car crash on Lexington Road, and his mother says he was a victim of street racing.
There have been other cases where emergency crews were trying to respond to an emergency and got stuck in the middle of this mayhem, a crowd of street racers blocking the road. I think it's safe to say most of us find this behavior unacceptable and I applaud LMPD for stepping in and doing something about it. They've installed rumble strips in Cox Park to curb this dangerous activity and they've also upped the penalties for anyone caught street racing or doing similar things like burnouts.
Offenders could be fined up to $2,000 and have their car seized for up to six months.
I hope this deters people from hopping in their car and causing problems on our interstates and in our neighborhoods. It's summertime. More people are out trying to enjoy themselves. Let's give them a reason to be proud of our city instead of painting it with tire marks.
