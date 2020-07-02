The expression “elephant in the room” refers to a topic everyone’s thinking about but not talking about. This weekend is the Fourth of July, America’s Independence Day. The holiday has historically celebrated the United States declaring its freedom from England. This year we should use it to declare our desire for freedom from race inequality. Our freedom will not be complete until we eradicate the denial of racism.
Last week, I had a chance to stand up with other community leaders and Reverend Charles Elliott at King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church. As we shared our thoughts, Rev. Elliott’s message questioned where we go from here. First, we must stop letting fear prevent us from asking tough questions. Next, we have to educate ourselves and refuse to accept yesterday’s version of the status quo.
We must step outside our comfort zone, recognize our own knowledge gaps and strive to fill them. We should acknowledge what our roles have been and determine what they must become. Allowing ourselves to grow toward freedom will get this elephant out of the room and provide independence for us all. My personal commitment is to listen, learn, love, and to stand with this community as it positively transforms for a better tomorrow.
I'm Dale Woods, and that's my Point of View.