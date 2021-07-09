As we emerge from the pandemic, the automotive industry isn’t as sturdy as it should be. The global shortage of semiconductor computer chips has roiled the auto industry.
Automakers should band together, to ensure we have a domestic supply of these critical components that they all need. Who knows what obscure part may cause the next crisis? Unless we bring more manufacturing back to America, it’s only a matter of time before we go through this all over again.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"The United States created this problem all their self when they let all of this stuff go to foreign countries to be built."
"We need to get manufacturing back in to the United States, so we can stop depending on so many other countries. We need to be self-sufficient where we don't have this problem. Next time it might be something worse than computer chips for a vehicle."
"Unless we get the companies to come back to this nation we're in deep trouble. And, with this administration, they’re Not coming back... they're going to be leaving because taxes are going to be so high."
"We need to bring the manufacturers back to this country so that we can put more people to work."
"I think a lot of it is, just in general, Americans just flat out don't want to work."
"I don't understand why we can't have a chip plant here in Kentucky."