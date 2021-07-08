As we emerge from the pandemic, one of the pillars of our local economy isn’t as sturdy as it should be.
I’m talking about Ford Motor Company’s two Louisville auto plants. The global shortage of semiconductor computer chips has roiled the auto industry. Here in Louisville, it’s meant constant layoffs and restarts. Some 13,000 Ford workers, and thousands more at supplier plants, have been dealing with an on-again, off-again roller coaster of a schedule.
If you’ve been in a new car lately, it’s basically a computer on wheels. From the steering, to the brakes, to the touchscreen in the center -- all these components need computer chips.
Here’s the problem: What’s happening halfway around the world is leading to job losses here. Factories in places like Taiwan and Japan can’t keep up with the demand. And all we can do? Sit back and keep our fingers crossed. We are totally dependent on Asian countries for these vital parts.
Automakers should band together, to ensure we have a domestic supply of these critical components that they all need. Who knows what obscure part may cause the next crisis? Unless we bring more manufacturing back to America, it’s only a matter of time before we go through this all over again.
What’s your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I’m Dale Woods, and that’s my Point of View.