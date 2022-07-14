It's time to move on. Fourth Street Live is all but dead in downtown Louisville. It was a great run while it lasted, but the entertainment district isn't what it once was. Many restaurants and businesses have closed up shop and moved out.
We can focus on making downtown cleaner, safer and more welcoming while at the same time turning an area like Whiskey Row or NuLu into an entertainment district. It's a surefire way to grow parts of our local economy - and improve areas that are struggling at the same time.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"Fourth Street Live has not been a good location
since it started. Not when it was the Galleria, not when it was the River City Mall, and that was some 50 years ago.
It's time to move on."
"The gangsters came in there and start taking over, especially on the waterfront. So, yeah, it's kind of scary to go downtown and I don't see any way of it being revived
any way soon."
"You can't have a town with no place to shop. You got to make more than just restaurants. You got to bring some big store chains in so people will start going back downtown."
"Till the crime subsides and starts getting better, I don't want anywhere near downtown."
"People are never going to feel safe downtown unless you keep the criminals locked up once you catch them."
"I will never be back down there. The city is not safe."