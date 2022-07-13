It's time to move on. Fourth Street Live is all but dead in downtown Louisville. It was a great run while it lasted, but the entertainment district isn't what it once was. Many restaurants and businesses have closed up shop and moved out.
We can focus on making downtown cleaner, safer and more welcoming while at the same time turning an area like Whiskey Row or NuLu into an entertainment district. It's a surefire way to grow parts of our local economy - and improve areas that are struggling at the same time.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
“I agree with you, Dale. Let's turn Main Street, Whiskey Row, into the entertainment district, and Fourth Street Live — let's get the Galleria back. ”
“You'll never see me down there. First of all, it's not safe. You get mugged everywhere you go. Secondly, if you want to shop, you got to pay to park. Paying to park is not a good thing. You can go to the mall and go through 15 or 20 stores and not pay a dime for parking.”
“NuLu stinks.”
“Fourth Street Live and you want to put it in NuLu, or something? You're just moving the problem to somewhere else.”
“Fourth Street Live, and most of downtown Louisville, has seen better days in the past. Nothing's going to happen there now because no one in the city wants to take care of the problem that the city has, which is crime. It's over down there. It's over.”