It's time to move on. Fourth Street Live! is all but dead in downtown Louisville. It was a great run while it lasted. The entertainment district lived up to its name, but like many other places in downtown, it has lost its mojo over the last few years. Many restaurants and businesses have closed up and moved out, so why are we pumping money into a place that's losing it faster than it's making it?
I do think we can salvage what's still left. Instead of keeping cars out and the roads closed, let's open them up. Allow people to drive through to stop to eat and shop.
It's no secret violent crime and homicides are up in Louisville, but I bet if people felt safer traveling in downtown, they'd visit downtown.
We shouldn't accept that it's simply surviving. We need to ensure that it's thriving. I do have a suggestion. Let's turn Whiskey Row or NuLu into a new entertainment district and block off roads in those areas. Attract new guests to an area that's already proven to be popular and safe. It's a surefire way to grow parts of our local economy while at the same time working to improve areas that are struggling.
