Gas prices are soaring across the area. Nationwide, gas just hit a seven year high, with an average price of $3.42 per gallon. Gas prices normally drop in Louisville during the fall, but not this year. In Kentucky, gas is a dollar more than this time last year.
I know the price of crude oil is rising, but you also need demand. And, I have a hard time believing the demand is higher. Less people are on the road compared to before the pandemic, and more people are buying hybrid and electric cars.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"Dale, you know exactly what's causing this. That's the Biden administration."
"The price of gas is going up because the incompetence of our leader, and he still wants to shut down the pipeline."
"Open up the oil lines again, and we'll start producing our own oil, and you'll see the gas prices drop."
"If you don't agree with the gas prices, stay home."
"Try living on a fixed income and watching all the prices skyrocket. It gets tougher by the day."
"If you can't afford gas for your car, or to heat your home, or to feed your family. Thank Joe Biden."
"Everybody together, say it at once. Thank you, Joe."
"Well, what do you think about your vote now?"