Wouldn't you know, right before the holidays, and gas prices are soaring.
They just hit a seven-year high nationwide with an average price of $3.42 per gallon. Normally in Louisville, gas prices drop in the fall, but not this year. Gas is a dollar more in Kentucky than one year ago.
I'm left wondering why the price at the pump has jumped so much. I know the price of crude oil is rising, which is the number one factor in how much gasoline costs, but I have a hard time believing that demand is up. And, you need demand to drive up the cost.
There are still less people on the road compared to life before the pandemic, and hybrid and electric cars are becoming more popular by the day. We should be paying less - not more.
And only making matters worse is the outrageous inflation. It's impacting everything from gas prices to what we pay at the grocery store and on healthcare costs. Consumer prices jumped in October to the biggest inflation surge in more than 30 years. Across the board it looks like things are going to get worse before they get better.
What's your opinion