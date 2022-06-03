Record high gas prices are holding us hostage, topping $5 a gallon in parts of Kentucky and Indiana. How do we expect to breathe new life into restaurants and businesses if people can't even afford to drive there?
Parents are forced to choose between putting food on the table or miles on the car, and that means a lot of canceled summer vacations. Farmers are also forced to pay more to ship goods, just another example of how full circle this problem has become.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"Well, you're only going to need one phone call, and it's going to sound like this: It’s all Joe Biden’s fault!"
"Unless you have been in a coma for the past 14 months, you know exactly who, and which party, is responsible for our gas and energy prices. Democrats own this disaster."
"Get rid of the [re]formulated gas, and drop the taxes on it."
"I'm ready to move out of Louisville because of the roads."
"You are right on, the potholes have not been fixed. I believe what's been fixed are the pockets of all the people in Frankfort."
"I bet a bunch of people are missing Trump’s gas prices right now."
"When Trump left office, gas prices were a dollar eighty-nine a gallon. It's now almost five dollars. You get what you vote for."
"The reason for high gas prices is Joe Biden."