On Labor Day, Mayor Fischer held a press conference announcing both the retirement of an interim police chief and the appointment of another. Robert Schroeder will be stepping down at the end of the month and Yvette Gentry will become the first woman to lead Louisville’s police department. She is a wife, a mother, and on October 1, she will be the chief. As a retired LMPD officer, Gentry brings knowledge of the department and will strive to heal the wounds of the community and the force.
She was given a contract that could last up to 6 months. If she stays in the position for the duration, and that’s a big if, it will be eleven months after Chief Conrad announced his departure. I applaud Mayor Fischer for having the intestinal fortitude to persuade the right man to take this job, or a woman, in this case. My concerns lie with the prefix that remains on the title.
It is simply unacceptable to force the eleven-hundred police officers and the city of Louisville to go almost a year without an affixed leader. If quality candidates have applied and have been interviewed, it’s time to move forward.
