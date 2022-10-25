Like a lot of people, I'm proud of Kentucky's association with the bourbon industry.
It's a cultural touchstone that has become a unique identifier in the minds of many.
Our distillers invest in the state and create good jobs.
Thousands of tourists travel the Bourbon Trail every week.
A legislative task force has been meeting in Frankfort to discuss how to support the industry's growth.
As part of that, the Kentucky Distillers Association has recommended a major expansion of the tax incentives available to its members.
A red flag went up when I heard the idea of making certain tax credits "refundable."
Refundable credits are an appropriation of public money through the tax code.
The distilleries could use these tax credits to eliminate their tax liability and potentially get a big check from the state treasury.
I believe Kentuckians want the bourbon industry to remain strong.
However, a handout from the government isn't the right way to go about it.
Distillers should focus on solutions that improve the business case to invest in Kentucky.
And drop the idea of making their tax credits "refundable."
I'm Andrew McNeill with the Bluegrass Institute.
And that's my Point of View.