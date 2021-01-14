This past year was brutal for Louisville both in reality and in terms of public perception. Most of the images the nation saw of our city were of civil unrest or boarded up buildings. Closer to home, we watched businesses struggle and or close.
It’s important Louisville puts its best foot forward in 2021. We need to rebound. Nothing illustrates a city in decline more than graffiti lingering on overpasses, buildings, and interstate signs.
There’s a place for everything, but those spaces are no place for random tagging. The city, county and state need to work together to ensure these areas are kept clean. Current efforts are failing.
Public art should be welcomed and supported. Many of the same people tagging public places have been and could still be enlisted to liven up blighted areas with beautiful murals in our community.
Louisville’s image revival must start with the simple things. We must take pride and prevent graffiti where it does not belong. Sometimes you have to look the part before you can play the part.
Yes, there are bigger issues facing our city. But if we can’t tackle the small stuff, how can we hope to effectively address bigger things? Let’s resolve to make Louisville a more beautiful place in 2021, both inside and out.
What’s your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I’m Dale Woods, and that’s my Point of View.