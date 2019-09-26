Kentuckians are very aware of our addiction crisis, because we see it all around us. More than 1,500 of our neighbors died of overdose in 2017.
September is National Recovery Month, and at Goodwill, we’re all wearing purple wristbands to make a statement – “Recovery benefits everyone” - and to show support for our friends and family who battle addiction.
We know that people with addictions shop in our stores, participate in our programs and are part of our workforce. So we’re also putting overdose treatment kits at all of our locations. We’re providing employment services and other supports to help people return to their communities after addiction treatment.
Every day we see people with addictions who’ve received the supports they needed and are now working, reuniting with their children, and rebuilding their lives, so we know it’s possible.
Overcoming this crisis calls for an all-hands-on-deck approach. Goodwill will do our part, and I invite all of you to find a way to help.
I’m Amy Luttrell and that’s my point of view…