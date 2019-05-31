By: Dr. Marty Pollio
Superintendent - Jefferson County Public Schools
I was named Superintendent of this district 15 months ago in the middle of challenging times.
Turning things around hasn’t been easy. This is tough, hard work, but I could not be more proud of what we’ve accomplished in the past year.
Our digital Backpack will ensure every student in JCPS is on track to being college and career ready. This platform provides every student with more meaningful and engaging experiences in the classroom.
More than 20,000 - 5th, 8th, and 12th graders are defending their success skills in their Backpacks.
Major facility change has not occurred in this district in many years. Our newest high school turned 50 in 2018, and we have another high school with a condemned third floor. Our board courageously voted to approve three brand new elementary schools, a middle school, and the renovation of the Academy at Shawnee.
We have increased our supports to schools – by providing mental health professionals for all students.
We are also ensuring equity for all students and reducing our achievement gap. This has come through our racial equity policy and the opening of two new schools.
I believe we have accomplished more in JCPS in the past year than any other urban district in America. We have more work to do but we are on the way to becoming a model school district.
I’m Dr. Marty Pollio and that’s my Point of View.