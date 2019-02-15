Let's talk about helping and sharing, which is the right thing to do. When you were a kid and other kids wanted your toy, your mom would tell you to play with it and then share. You did it. Because it was the right thing to do.
As we get older, sharing is still important. We volunteer our time. We cut the grass of our grandparents. We help a neighbor who is sick. We donate to charities. And once we've reached the end of our lives, the giving can continue. That's what I'm here to talk about. Organ and tissue donation is the right thing to do.
You've probably heard, "No one will want my organs, I have medical issues like diabetes or cancer." Not true, everyone is welcome to join the Kentucky Organ Donor Registry. Or "I'm too old to donate." Again, not true. The oldest organ donor in Kentucky was 84. She saved 3 lives.
We must be willing to give and share. When it's time to get your driver's license renewed at your Circuit Court Clerk's office, please say YES to organ donation. Or register on our website at REGISTERME.ORG. Helping others and sharing the gift of life: it's the right thing to do.
This is David Nicholson and That's My Point of View.
