By: Keith Inman
President of Kosair Charities
Did you know that last year alone, 3,080 children experienced abuse or neglect in Louisville?
At Kosair Charities, we are committed to ending child abuse.
Through the Face It Movement, over 70 partner organizations across Kentucky are focused on promoting best practices in abuse prevention and intervention, engaging the community, and advocating for policy change.
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and we can all play a role in keeping kids safe. Parents can be empowered to ask for help when they need it.
Pediatricians and other professionals can share information with parents on appropriate expectations and tools to keeping kids safe. Neighbors can offer to help a parent who seems overwhelmed. Faith communities can support families in need. Coaches and teachers can report when they suspect a child is being abused.
Schools, child care centers, and after-school programs can ensure staff are trained and safe. Youth can be empowered to speak up when they know something is not right. And, state and local leaders can prioritize policies that help keep kids safe.
Kentucky has the highest rate in the nation of child victims of abuse. I urge you to know your role in keeping kids safe.
Together we can face these obstacles and build a more supportive community and stronger families - this month and beyond.
I'm Keith Inman and that's my point of view.
