As we look ahead to Easter, I can’t help but think how important Jesus is in our lives. During difficult times, like the rise of violence in our community or in moments where we feel helpless, we lean on Jesus to get us through.
Politics have been so heated lately. The smallest things are dividing our country. And the bigger things? Forget about it. People can’t even speak to each other.
When I read the hate on social media or see it on tv, I fall back on my belief that Jesus died so we can live. That sentiment helps me, and I know many of you too, when we’re faced with challenging situations or situations that are out of our control.
Like the severe storms that swept through this week and the cleanup that follows. I know many of you are still without power or are cleaning up debris. As a community, I hope everyone can pause on Sunday and enjoy the simpler things in life - like an Easter egg hunt. Eat some candy with your kids or grandkids and be grateful for what you have. Love each other just like Jesus loves you.
And finally, I’d also like to recognize those celebrating Passover this week. From all of us at WDRB, Happy Easter
I’m Dale Woods, and that’s my Point of View.