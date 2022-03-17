Louisville Metro is under attack again in Frankfort, this time with House Bill 314.
This partisan legislation approved by the Kentucky House of Representatives this week would allow new cities to be created in Jefferson County with no input from Metro Council.
You, Jefferson County voters, created Louisville Metro nearly 22 years ago. The merger plan is incredibly detailed. Part of it requires Metro Council's approval of annexations and it permanently prohibits creating more cities. But it specifically allows for creating service districts if residents want to pay for more services.
Metro Council has approved every single annexation request. But no one has requested to create a service district.
Occasionally, residents in unincorporated areas say they'd rather their taxes go to their neighborhood, not the county.
We hear you, but everyone needs to understand the facts.
To provide services like our Health Department, libraries, EMS, police, and so much more, we rely on revenue streams like insurance premium taxes. Our budget for those taxes this year is nearly $70 Million.
With House Bill 314, new cities could take most of that money, plus other funds, slashing Metro's revenue and our ability to provide critical county-wide services.
Most Jefferson County legislators and the majority of Metro Council strongly oppose House Bill 314. The future of Louisville should not be decided by people living outside of Louisville.
I'm Metro Council President David James, and that's my point of view.