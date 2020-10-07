We have managed to politicize everything in this country, but justices on the Supreme Court are supposed to be non-partisan. Ronald Reagan had four justices confirmed, three of which didn’t receive a single vote against them. Remember when politicians used to work together? We now have an open seat on the Supreme Court, but some members of Congress don’t think it should be filled. Denying any president the right to fill a justices’ seat has always been and will always be wrong. Politics mustn’t get in the way of protecting the law. Justices should receive a vote based upon their qualifications.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"I agree with everything you said."
"Congress needs to realize that the appointment of the Supreme Court Justice is for the American people. Not for the prerogative of any particular political party."
"They need to vote on it. There's no reason why they can't."
"You're right. They shouldn't let their opinions get in the way of appointing a judge."
"We should take the time and not try to get it done before the elections. We shouldn't rush anything this important."
"You can't have it both ways, people."
"Political parties are supposed to represent the people...not each other."
"That's what's wrong with politics...politics."