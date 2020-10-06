We have managed to politicize everything in this country. One ideal of the Supreme Court is justices are to be non-partisan. In the 1980’s, Ronald Reagan had four justices confirmed. Three of those candidates didn’t receive a single vote against them. Remember when politicians used to work together?
Now, I’m sure every person on the Supreme Court, and every court for that matter, has political views. Those views are not to be shown while on the bench. Whether judges are in bankruptcy court, at the appellate level or associate members of the Supreme Court, when they don the robe, their job is to uphold the law.
A couple of weeks ago, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died. This opened a seat on the Supreme Court. Some members of Congress think the nomination should not be considered until after the presidential election. But why?
The most common argument refers to Congress stonewalling President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee four years ago. That was wrong then, just like holding up this nomination process would be wrong now. Two wrongs don’t make a right. Politics mustn’t get in the way of protecting the law. Nominees should receive a vote based upon their qualifications, not their political affiliations.
I'm Dale Woods, and that's my Point of View.