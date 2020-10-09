The Louisville Metro Police Department and the city reached a contract agreement this week. It is a three-year deal, but two years have already passed. That means the agreement ends in less than nine months. This ratified contract makes an effort to stop the exodus of officers being lost to other departments. LMPD officers have been dealing with protests, a pandemic and not having a permanent chief for months. I hope we can realize the strength officers have already shown. We must combine support from residents, a strong new chief, and a competitive 2021 contract to ensure a dedicated department for the future.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
As a retired officer from Indiana, having worked with many Louisville officers, thank you for the insightful comments about the LMPD.
The pay and benefits should be retroactive to the start date of the contract!
Defund the LMPD. This was a missed opportunity to change bad practices.
The mayor needs to go. That would help immensely. They also need to get credit for doing their job.