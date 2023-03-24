A brand new job came with a lot of old baggage for Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg. Three months ago, he inherited quite the mess - plain and simple, but from where I'm standing he's done a pretty good job.
I've noticed less abandoned vehicles on the side of the road. Our city looks cleaner with the exception of some graffiti that still needs some work.
I also appreciate the Mayor's strategic plan to address the homeless issue in our community. Finally, it feels like the police are making more arrests of criminals. Yes, it’s only been three months for the new mayor, but I am seeing good progress.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
“Mayor Greenberg has been doing a great job. He inherited more baggage than you could ever put on a UPS cargo 747. I would just like to see more of the graffiti gone, and a few more potholes filled. But, other than that, he's doing a great job.”
“Well, I don't know what parts of Louisville you're talking about are cleaner. Everything I see is garbage everywhere. Crime is high.”
“We need to do something for the homeless. But just to move them from one spot to the other. Any old farmer is smarter than that.”
“The problem is, this happens under every administration. With Derby coming up, they clean it up. And after Derby, it goes right back to a dumpster. I hope Greenberg is better than that, and I hope he keeps his word and makes this city a better place.”