A brand new job came with a lot of old baggage for Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg. Three months ago, he inherited quite the mess, plain and simple. I'm sure, at times, he's felt like he's climbing Mount Everest. But from where I'm standing, he's done a pretty good job so far.
I think it's safe to say we all know real change will take a long time. It's a process. But if you take a second to look around Louisville — and I mean really stop what you're doing and look around — I think you'll see signs of improvement already.
I've noticed fewer abandoned cars on the side of the road. Whether that's the interstate, city streets or even in neighborhoods, I just don't see as many as I did before. Louisville also looks cleaner. Sure, things could always be better — like eradicating graffiti — but I appreciate the effort to pick up trash and put our best foot forward. With NCAA Tournament games and Derby right around the corner, hopefully, this will kickstart a stretch to keep our city clean.
I also appreciate the mayor's strategic plan to address the homeless issue in our community. Finally, it feels like the police are making more arrests of criminals. Yes, it's only been three months for the new mayor, but I am seeing good progress.
What's your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods, and that's my Point of View.