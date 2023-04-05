Finally, after years of battling in court and the court of public opinion, Kentucky lawmakers passed two bills making medical marijuana and sports betting legal in Kentucky. I've been a huge advocate for both issues and I've championed for Kentucky to become more progressive for years. So I'm proud to see we’re finally moving in the right direction.
Both medical marijuana and sports betting will generate millions of dollars in revenue for the state, which we need. I hope one day leaders in Frankfort will go a step further and add full casino gambling throughout the state.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
“It's good that they legalized sports betting, but they ought to legalized gambling, period.”
“I ran a casino for years and I’ve seen, especially the elderly, sign their checks over.
You need to have an infrastructure for addiction to gambling.”
“You think you see them wanting to bum money at every red light now, you’ll see two or three at every red light when you get the gambling in.”
“I think that sports betting going to bring a lot of money to the state.”
“The reason Kentucky needs more of your tax dollars is because they have done a lousy job of spending your money.”
“I wonder why Churchill Downs got to control everything that goes with gambling in the state of Kentucky.”
“When my brother was sick, had leukemia, the one thing he asked for was marijuana.”
“Smoke the plant like God intended.”