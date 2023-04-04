They say good things come to those who wait. Well, the state of Kentucky has been waiting a long time for good news like this. Finally, after years of battling in court and the court of public opinion, Kentucky lawmakers passed two bills last week making medical marijuana and sports betting legal in Kentucky.
Sports betting will officially kick into gear later this year while medical marijuana will be available at the beginning of 2025. This is a huge win for the entire state, and I'm beyond joyful that we are finally moving in the right direction.
It’s been a long time coming. I've been talking about these issues for years. I've had productive conversations with both local and state leaders and shared how important it is for our state to become more progressive. I'm proud to have helped bring these issues to the forefront in a positive direction. Both medical marijuana and sports betting will generate millions of dollars in revenue, money Kentucky desperately needs.
I'm confident leaders in Frankfort will see the benefit of this new tax revenue and I'm hopeful one day they’ll go a step further and add full casino gambling throughout the state.
What’s your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I’m Dale Woods, and that's my Point of View.