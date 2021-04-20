I’m usually not in favor of raising taxes, whether it’s on sales, income, or property
But in some cases, higher taxes can be a win-win. Smoking is a great example.
Lawmakers in the Indiana Senate are blocking a long-overdue increase in the state’s cigarette tax. That’s disappointing.
Indiana’s tax on cigarettes is less than a dollar per pack … the 39th lowest rate in the country, and even lower than Kentucky.
It’s been over a decade since Indiana raised its cigarette tax. With such a low rate, it’s little wonder that more than one in five Hoosiers is a smoker … the fourth highest rate in the nation.
Smoking is declining everywhere, and that’s a good thing. A decade ago, Indiana’s cigarette tax brought in about $600 million a year. Today, it’s closer to $350 million. Fewer smokers means less revenue from this tax.
Smoking causes cancer, and if it doesn’t kill you, it usually takes a big toll on your health. The science on this was settled decades ago.
I recognize how paralyzing addiction can be. Taxes may not be enough to get people to kick the habit, but they still play an important role. Every extra dime it takes to continue smoking provides a little more incentive to quit.
What’s your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I’m Dale Woods, and that’s my Point of View.