Indiana has taken a step toward eliminating licenses to carry handguns.
A bill that passed the House this week would put Indiana in a group of about 15 states, including Kentucky, where people who can lawfully possess firearms don’t need to obtain a separate permit to carry them.
I don’t want guns in the hands of the wrong people. Under this legislation, offenders who are prohibited from possessing firearms wouldn’t be allowed to carry them.
When we make it easier for law-abiding citizens to carry, it might just make a criminal think twice before committing a crime.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"If you pass the FBI background checks, and are able to purchase a handgun, you should not be required to purchase a permit to carry that handgun."
"I think everybody should have to have a permit to carry a gun...in every state."
"We all should be able to be allowed to carry a gun to defend ourself and possibly defend others."
"I don't think anybody should be able to carry a gun without a permit, because we do not need to get back in the cowboy days."
"The US Constitution says that we have God-given rights. If it's a God-given right, how can the government take it away from you or control it? It says no law shall be made in response to guns and gun ownership."