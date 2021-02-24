Lawmakers in Indiana are considering expanding school vouchers. More Hoosier families would qualify for state funding toward the cost of private schools. That’s good news, because I trust parents to decide how to educate their children.
Some people say, any money that goes to other school options must come at the expense of traditional public schools. But, we shouldn’t pit one against the other. It doesn’t have to be a zero-sum game.
Speaking of options, Kentucky parents still don’t have any besides traditional public schools. Four years after the state legalized charter schools, not a single one has opened because of a lack of funding.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"Jefferson County public school system and the state of Kentucky [are] ten or fifteen years behind on anything. So, no wonder we haven't started getting funding for charter schools."
"It [wouldn't] be so important to have the vouchers if we had better public school teachers."
"Both of my daughters went to private school. I wouldn't have it any other way. Public schools today are a mess. I wouldn't have my children in public school today."
"I don't think that the Kentucky tax payer should be paying for private schools, even though I went to one. I think if you want a private school you should have to pay for it, work extra jobs, just like my father did."