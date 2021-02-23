Lawmakers in Indiana are considering expanding school vouchers. More Hoosier families would qualify for state funding toward the cost of private schools. That’s good news, because I trust parents to decide how to educate their children.
Some people say, any money that goes to other school options must come at the expense of traditional public schools. But, we shouldn’t pit one against the other. Indiana lawmakers should ensure traditional schools get more support too. It doesn’t have to be a zero-sum game.
Speaking of options, Kentucky parents still don’t have any besides traditional public schools. Four years after the state legalized charter schools, not a single one has opened. The problem is a lack of funding, and I don’t see nearly enough effort in Frankfort to address that.
Lately, the focus has been on scholarship tax credits. In other words, giving a tax break to people who help fund private education. But Kentucky should do much more to give meaningful options to families.
A lot of Louisville parents are frustrated right now after nearly a year of kids being out of school. They might look to religious or other schools that are managing to hold in-person classes, but for too many, these alternatives are out of reach.
What’s your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I’m Dale Woods, and that’s my Point of View.