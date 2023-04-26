If you've lived here long enough, you know the 3rd Street underpass by the University of Louisville is infamously referred to as the "can opener." For decades, semis and large box trucks have tried to squeeze their way through the 12-foot underpass, only to get smashed by the can opener.
The underpass has inspired its own parody Twitter account and Reddit page, and locals have bonded over the mayhem for decades. We've made light of the situation for years, but it is a safety issue that needs to get fixed. In 2021, the state announced funding for better signage alerting drivers, but we're still waiting.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"I just don't understand why people don't know how to read signs. If you read the signs then they wouldn't have the can opener problem."
"You should be able to read English before you get behind the wheel of an 18-wheeler."
"I drove a truck for years and the whole thing's miss marked, and when you get trucks from out of town, they get confused."
"I can't figure out why somebody just can't put a great big sign up with a picture of an 18-wheeler with an X over it."
"They keep putting asphalt, blacktop, on top of asphalt and blacktop, and it raises it. They have to go there and mill it and cut that road down. You have to cut it down!"