If you've seen it once, you've seen it a dozen times. Yet, somehow, we can not get enough of the infamous "can opener." You know what I’m talking about: this disastrous 3rd Street underpass in Louisville that's proudly earned its nickname after tearing semis to shreds for the last few decades.
This underpass stands a whopping 12 feet tall on one side and 11 feet, 8 inches on the other. And week after week, daring drivers try to squeeze by and they just can't make it.
Accidents like this happen so often the "can opener" has its own parody Twitter account. It also has its own Reddit page with users posting photos dating back years, showing the same thing every time: an 18-wheeler attempting life in the fast lane only to get stuck under the underpass.
I know I'm making light of the situation. After all, it's given people in Louisville something to bond over for years. But, at the end of the day, it is a safety issue. If you drive by the area now, you'll see signs warning drivers about the low clearance. But clearly, they aren't clear enough.
In 2021, the state announced funding that would go toward installing a height detection warning system. But, here we are two years later, and the can opener is still peeling away.
What's your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods and that's my Point of View.