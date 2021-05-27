Social media has connected us. But too often, real relationships are replaced with virtual ones.
Facebook, the biggest social network of them all, now wants to create something called Instagram for Kids. Kids under 13 would start posting photos, liking and sharing just like the rest of us.
There are so many problems with this. It’s hard to know where to start.
Forty four attorneys general, including Kentucky’s Daniel Cameron, recently told Facebook that Instagram for Kids is a bad idea. Lets hope they get the message.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"I agree with you one hundred percent. You are spot on."
"There are a whole lot of moms and dads now that cannot put their phones down because of Instagram. Kids don't need to be on Instagram."
"They grow up fast enough. There's a lot of downside to Instagram... to the whole social media. They don't need it. Please, parents, don't let your children have cellphones under the age of thirteen."
"The problem with these kids and social media is they believe everything they hear on social media, but they have no sense of reality.
The average kids now only goes outside and plays thirty-two minutes a day. That's what's wrong with our society right now. There's too much social media."
"We did away with all of our cell phones completely and never felt better."