Social media has connected us. But too often, real relationships are replaced with virtual ones.
Facebook, the biggest social network of them all, now wants to create something called Instagram for Kids. Kids under 13 would start posting photos, liking and sharing just like the rest of us.
There are so many problems with this. It’s hard to know where to start.
Forty four attorneys general, including Kentucky’s Daniel Cameron, recently told Facebook that Instagram for Kids is a bad idea. Lets hope they get the message.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"Instagram for children is absolutely absurd. It's bad enough now with teenagers being bullied, and harassed, and victimized on Instagram. Now we're starting with little children? Come on."
"Don't you think it's about time that you quit using electronic devices as a babysitter, and get involved in your kid's life, and do something that's productive for them, and get back to the moral and the ethical values that they need to be taught?"
"Children these days already get too much approval, or disapproval from social media sites. Kids need to be outside playing."
"If Facebook can't keep adult's information protected, what makes you think they will protect children?"