Have you ever been at a restaurant and seen a family -- mom, dad, kids -- and instead of enjoying each other’s company, they’re all looking down at their phones?
Social media has connected us. But too often, real relationships are replaced with virtual ones.
Facebook, the biggest social network of them all, now wants to create something called Instagram for Kids. Kids under 13 would start posting photos, liking and sharing just like the rest of us.
There are so many problems with this. It’s hard to know where to start.
We’re already seeing social media’s effect on our teenagers: reduced attention spans even anxiety and depression. Cyberbullying is a serious problem.
And how do we know kids will be protected from predators? Or that their privacy will be secured?
Don’t get me wrong: Parents are the ones responsible for what their kids do online. But this proposal would only make it harder on them. The pressure to let kids have a phone because all their friends are on Instagram would be relentless.
Forty four attorneys general, including Kentucky’s Daniel Cameron, recently told Facebook that Instagram for Kids is a bad idea. Lets hope they get the message.
What’s your opinion? Call us. I’m Dale Woods, and that’s my Point of View.